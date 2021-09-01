Summer 2021 goes down as one of the rainiest on record

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Meteorological summer, the hottest three month period of time in the Northern Hemisphere, came to a close on September 1st and 2021 is in the record books as one of the rainiest and among the coolest too.

Between June 1st and August 31st, the Waco Regional Airport, the official climate reporting site for our area, notched 14.55″ of rain which is the 5th rainiest summer on record. The near 15-inch total is impressive considering an average summer usually only sees 7.22″ of rain, but the summer of 1961 remains the rainiest on record when 20.64″ fell.

The top-5 rainiest summer was bolstered by two days of record rain in August. A daily record 1.60″ of rain fell on August 15th and both a daily and monthly record 4.76″ of rain fell on August 18th. The previous record for single-day August rainfall was 4.10″ on August 24th, 1958.

August 2021 is coincidentally also the 5th rainiest August in history.

August 2021 will go down as the 5th rainiest August of all time. The two days of record rainfall helped to propel Summer 2021 to 5th rainiest all time too. (KWTX, NOAA)

Summer 2021 was cool but falls just short of the top-10 list

The rainier-than-normal summer helped to drag temperatures down on the days that precipitation did fall, but precipitation-free days were fairly warm.

Despite the fact that 2021 hasn’t featured a single high temperature at or above 100° through August 31st, one of only four times with zero triple-digits temperatures through August, summer 2021 is tied for 18th coolest with an average high temperature of 92.9°.

Thanks to the extra rainfall, humidity was a bit higher than normal helping to aid in keeping both high temperatures lower but also preventing overnight lows from falling too much. The average low this summer of 73.6° is 50th coolest out of 119 years of reliable records, about as middle-of-the-pack as you can get, and is actually warmer than the average low of 73.1°.

The average high and low combined together makes summer 2021 the 31st coolest with an average temperature of 83.2°

Triple-digit highs are still missing

The rainy and generally humid summer of 2021 are major contributors to the lack of triple-digit temperatures in Central Texas this year.

Through August 31st, only Hamilton and Hearne have reported a high at or above 100°. While September 1st could be the first triple-digit day for some cities, the forecast still calls for highs to stay in the double-digits.

The last triple-digit high was recorded on September 1st, 2020 and we’ve gone 364 days without a triple-digit temperature.

We’re currently on the 6th longest streak of double-digit highs in recorded history and will tie with 5th after today.

Through August 31st, Central Texas is on a 364 day streak of double-digit high temperatures. If we survive September 1st without a triple-digit, we'll be propelled into the top-5 and likely will continue to move further up the list. (KWTX, NOAA)

We’re in sacred territory y’all. Since 1901, only two years have NOT recorded a triple-digit high temperature. Both in 1919 and in 1920, triple-digit temperatures were noticeably absent from Central Texas.

Since then, only one other year has seen a similar fate.

In 1979, we went through all of meteorological summer and all of September without a triple-digit high. Unfortunately, the first and last 100° day was recorded on October 3rd. Until October 4th 1983, it had the distinction of being the latest 100° day of all-time.

Here’s hoping we don’t suffer a similar fate as 1979 and we continue to keep temperatures in the double-digits.

