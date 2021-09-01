Advertisement

Texas A&M plans to extend Fisher through 2031

Texas A&M Head Coach
Texas A&M Head Coach
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As first reported by Brent Zwerneman from the Houston Chronicle, Texas A&M plans to give head football coach Jimbo Fisher a raise and extension, which should be officially announced next week.

According to reports, Fisher is set to meet with the Board of Regents and be offered a new deal that will be worth around $9 million annually through the year 2031. Fisher originally signed a 10 year, $75 million dollar deal with the Aggies that makes him the 5th highest-paid coach in college football. This new deal would make Fisher the 2nd highest-paid coach only behind Alabama’s Nick Saban, who recently signed an extension worth around $10.6 million annually through the 2028 season.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
The accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday. (File)
One-vehicle rollover leaves Central Texas man dead

Latest News

A view during a preseason NFL football game, Monday between the New Orleans Saints and the...
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida
Vangaurd's Courtney Wiethorn
Classroom Champions: Vanguard’s Courtney Wiethorn
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Patriots cut Cam Newton, clearing way for Mac Jones to start
Vangaurd's Courtney Wiethorn
Vanguard's Courtney Wiethorn