Truck fire shuts down stretch of southbound Interstate 35

By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A truck fire shut down a stretch of southbound Interstate 35 Wednesday afternoon in Temple.

The 18-wheeler’s cab was engulfed in flames on the highway adjacent to the Golden Corral in Temple.

The driver escaped without injury.

The trailer, in which produce is normally hauled, was empty.

Police advised motorists to find alternative routes.

