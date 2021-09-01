Truck fire shuts down stretch of southbound Interstate 35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A truck fire shut down a stretch of southbound Interstate 35 Wednesday afternoon in Temple.

The 18-wheeler’s cab was engulfed in flames on the highway adjacent to the Golden Corral in Temple.

The driver escaped without injury.

The trailer, in which produce is normally hauled, was empty.

Police advised motorists to find alternative routes.

TRAFFIC ALERT: TPD is working on an 18-wheeler fire southbound I-35. The highway will be shut down while crews clean up the area. Drivers should seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/CM7EbS6Izf — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) September 1, 2021

