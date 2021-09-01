Waco: New school board member is Baylor adjunct, former KWTX anchor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Emily Iazzetti, an adjunct member of the Baylor University Department of Journalism, Public Relations and New Media who once worked at KWTX as an anchor and reporter, has been chosen to fill a vacant seat on the Waco School Board.

Board members voted Tuesday night to appoint Iazzetti, the mother of two students at Lake Air Montessori, to succeed Dist. 5 Waco ISD Trustee Allen Sykes, who was first elected to the board in 1999.

He announced during a board meeting on July 22 he planned to resign.

Iazzetti, who will be sworn in on Sept. 9, has led the PTA at her children’s school, supported the district’s Women’s Empowerment Summits and served on the advisory committee for the district’s gifted and talented program, the district said.

She’ll serve on the school board until May 2022 when voters will elect a trustee to a new three-year term.

Iazzetti was one of two voters from Sykes’ district whom board members interviewed in closed session Tuesday night.

Th board received a total of four letters from residents interested in the appointment.

“Being a school board member is a volunteer position,” Board President Angela Tekell said.

“It was inspiring to hear from people who want to give their time and their talents in service to our kids at this critical moment for Waco ISD. I am looking forward to the perspective that Iazzetti will bring to the board and know that she will be a voice for the families in our community.”

Sykes said his decision to step down was “based on other commitments making it increasingly difficult to allocate sufficient effort to fulfill the requirements entrusted to me.”

