10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 9.04.21-9.06.21

Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Join the city of West in a celebration of its Czech heritage! At Westfest, enjoy cold beers, traditional Czech food, polka dancing and more at the West fair and rodeo grounds on South Main Street. With a carnival, parade, 5K and arts and crafts vendors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this annual festival.

The Stars & Stripes Music Fest is a new concert from the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. The event will be hosted Saturday at McLane Stadium featuring popular Texas Country music with performances from Kylie Frey, Cory Morrow, & Easton Corbin. Gates open at 5:00pm and during the event, our active-duty military, veterans, and Gold Star Families will be honored for their service and sacrifice to our nation. The event will also honor front-line healthcare workers that have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months during the pandemic.

The annual Central Texas State Fair is happening this weekend! Featuring live music on the fairgrounds each night, world class performances daily, with carnival rides and professional bull riding!

Enjoy a weekend of the rodeo during the Hamilton Heritage Days at the Hamilton Fair Park.

Waco’s newest craft beer festival takes place this Saturday with live music, great food and delicious beer from local breweries! Come out and celebrate the first annual Beer on the Brazos Festival Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

The Big T Memorial Cook-Off features a Lone Star Barbecue Society sanctioned cook-off with 3 main categories of chicken, pork spare ribs, and brisket. This year’s events include family friendly activities that are fun for the whole family, as well as live music on Saturday night. There’s a kid’s cook-off challenge, touch-a-truck, disc golf and 42 tournaments, and more! All monies raised go to support special needs kids and families in the 5-county area of Freestone, Limestone, Navarro, Anderson, and Leon counties in the great state of Texas.

Explore Lake Whitney State Park with a Red, White, and Blue Scavenger Hunt Hike this Labor Day weekend. Along this 1 mile hike you’ll be searching for 3 hidden posters a red, a white and a blue holiday scene along the Two Bridges Trail. Take pictures with your phone or digital camera of someone from your group next to the 3 posters to claim a prize at the Headquarters Office. You may complete this 30-minute hike anytime during the 8:30 am to 7 pm listed hours. The office staff will be available during that time, to check those photos and present a prize. Bring some water to stay hydrated and wear closed toed shoes for your safety. This event is free with park entry permit.

Watch the entire process of making sweet sorghum syrup at the 27th Annual Sorghum Festival on Labor Day. Taste samples of sorghum syrup on freshly-baked cornbread made from stoneground cornmeal all at the Homestead Heritage in Waco for free. There will also be a Sorghum Pressing and Syrup Cook-off, outdoor BBQ & Brick Oven Pizza, fresh cranked ice cream, horse-drawn hayrides, demonstrations of various fine hand-crafts, music, and more.

The Total Package Talent Search will allow unsigned, independent artists to compete for the ultimate package-deal that would be sure to take their career to the next level this Sunday afternoon. All ages and genres of music will be accepted – Hip-Hop, R&B, Reggae, Pop, etc. Each performance will be judged by an elite panel of music industry executives, DJs, artists, etc. Each act will have 6 minutes to perform and convince the judges they have what it takes to be chosen for the $50,000 Production Deal!! The judges will score based on the following categories: Appearance, Stage Presence, Crowd Reaction, Creativity, and Music Quality.

The 31st Annual ANHA Shootout for barrel racers will take place through Labor Day weekend at the Extraco Events Center in Waco. This event last year paid out $136,000 in prize money. Barrel runners start each day at 9 a.m. with qualifying rounds throughout the day.

