Affidavit: East Texas daycare worker injured 3 children

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A woman formerly employed at a daycare center has been arrested for allegations of abusing children in her care.

Erin Wilson, 25, has been charged with injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury, a first degree felony.

Wilson has also been charged with two third-degree felonies for injury to a child. Police say these three charges were for injuries to three different children in the daycare.

Police Chief Mark Buhman said that on August 31 a report was made that possible abuse had occurred at KidzKare Academy in Mount Pleasant.

The mother of a boy said she had taken him to the emergency room and that he had a CT scan and Xrays on his head due to his injury received at daycare. She reported this to Child Protective Services, who reported it to Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Detectives began investigating that evening, Buhman said. According to the arrest affidavit, police were provided with video footage from the daycare that showed a woman striking a boy, as well as two other children.

When Wilson was shown the video by police on Sept. 1, she admitted it was her who was shown in the footage. She said that she had become frustrated at work and that she was lashing out at the children, the affidavit says.

Because of that statement, she was placed in custody for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, as well as two counts of injury to a child causing bodily injury.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Mark Buhman said that none of the children are currently hospitalized. He also confirmed that she no longer works at the daycare.

Wilson is being held in the Titus County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

