Baylor grad’s non-profit in need of more volunteers for IDA relief

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As relief efforts continue in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, one Central Texas man and his non-profit organization are calling for more volunteers to help.

Baylor Graduate Matthew Marchetti started his non-profit, Crowdsource Rescue, back in 2017 to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston.

Now, he’s assisting in IDA relief.

So far, the organization’s been able to assist with more than 150 volunteers. Together, they’ve conducted rescues, welfare checks and cleaning damaged areas.

They’re also providing food, water and shelter for survivors.

Even with all they’ve done already, Marchetti says there’s much more work to be done, and they’ll need the help of Central Texans to get the job done.

“Any available people that can help support and try to bring Louisiana back online, is of great use and value because it’s gonna take several weeks to bring things somewhat back to normal,” he said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the organization’s website.

