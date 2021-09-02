Bell County launches mobile COVID-19 testing program

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX)-- Bell County health officials have begun a mobile testing program that will travel to the county’s towns and cities, offering free COVID-19 tests.

The county’s director of emergency management, Bob Reinhard, said the goal is to ease the burden on emergency rooms.

He said area hospitals have reported a surge in people visiting emergency rooms to get COVID-19 tests.

“It puts an undue burden on them, and they are already overwhelmed and dealing with staffing shortage issues,” Reinhard said.

The mobile testing program is being administered by Bio IQ, a company with which the county has contracted.

The mobile testing tour began Wednesday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Killeen.

Bio IQ officials said about 200 people were tested there.

The county is offering the PCR test which produces lab results within 48 hours.

Reinhard says those wishing to be tested only need to bring an ID and an email address or phone number where they’d like their results sent.

Bell County closed its free COVID-19 testing sites months ago after COVID-19 cases began to decline.

They say although the new mobile testing program is only contracted for 14 days, they may extend it or develop other testing options if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Bio IQ offers patients the choice to register for their test in advance through its website although walk-ups are welcome as well.

The testing at each location will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“We hope that by offering testing at sites in four different cities over two weeks that everyone will be able to find a time and location that works for them,” Reinhard said.

“Our goal is to give patients another resource to keep their family and community safe, while alleviating strain on our local healthcare providers.”

The health district also has an interactive map online to help residents find test sites.

