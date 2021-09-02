Brazos Valley realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local business owner was arrested on warrants for 30 counts of child-related sex crimes Tuesday.

Bryan police arrested Curtis Roy Eckman following a tip from law enforcement in Nevada, where the charges were filed.

North Las Vegas police charged Eckman with 19 counts of lewdness with a child under 14, 10 counts of sexual assault of a minor under 14, and a count of attempted sexual assault of a minor under 14.

Eckman owns a real estate group based in College Station.

Online records show Eckman has volunteered as a Boy Scout leader since February of 2010. Boy Scouts of America representatives were working Wednesday afternoon to confirm whether he was actively volunteering with their organization.

Eckman also previously served as a volunteer emergency coordinator for Grimes County. Grimes County Emergency Manager David Lilly said Eckman had not been an active volunteer since around 2015.

KBTX has reached out to North Las Vegas police to request more information about the charges.

At last check, Eckman remained in the Brazos County jail.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.