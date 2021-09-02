Advertisement

Central Texas schools clear up quarantine confusion of requirement versus recommendation

(WAVE 3 News)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ever-changing COVID-19 policies and recommendations can be confusing. Central Texas school districts are reminding families they have options built into their quarantine policies but this differs from the CDC guidance they recommend.

For COVID positive students, there are no exceptions.

“For COVID positive individuals, the return to campus criteria is that they are 10 days from the first day they had symptoms or if they had no symptoms and were asymptomatic, it’s 10 days from the date of the test,” Taina Maya, Killeen ISD’s Chief Communications and Marking Officer, said.

Students showing symptoms have three options. They must quarantine, or be able to produce a negative test, or have an alternate diagnosis.

As for close contacts, policy versus recommendations for close contacts are two different things.

“We are limited by the limitations the state has put on us so we are not able to require someone who is a close contact to quarantine although we share with them that’s what the CDC certainly recommends,” Kyle DeBeer, Waco ISD’s Chief of Staff, said.

The CDC recommends close contacts should quarantine for 10 days and be tested.

Killeen, Temple and Waco are all following the TEA’s guidelines where families can choose whether or not they quarantine as a close contact.

“Why we were able to require close contacts to quarantine last year to keep the virus from spreading on our campus but the state would take away from schools districts this year, there’s not intuitive explanation for that,” DeBeer said.

A negative test is also not required by the districts. The school districts can only stress that they recommend testing.

School district COVID information and policies:

Temple ISD Dashboard & Policies

Killeen ISD Dashboard & Policies

Waco ISD Dashboard & Policies

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
The act of vandalism at Valley Hills High School's football field resulted in more than $18,000...
Juveniles charged in connection with $18K in damage to local school’s football field
The Texas permitless carry law goes into effect Sept. 1.
Permitless carry now in effect, but doesn’t apply to everyone
Neighborhood residents alerted officers to the second victim.
Shooting early Wednesday sends two victims to local hospital.

Latest News

A student at Salado Middle School wears a face mask.
Face masks required at Salado Middle School until early next week
Bell County is offering mobile COVID-19 testing.
Bell County launches mobile COVID-19 testing program
The surge is straining area hospitals, resources and healthcare workers. (File)
‘This is not just about COVID,’ local mayor says amid record increases, deaths, hospitalizations
Moderna has started the application process for a third dose of its COVID vaccine. (Source: CNN...
Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot