Central Texas schools clear up quarantine confusion of requirement versus recommendation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ever-changing COVID-19 policies and recommendations can be confusing. Central Texas school districts are reminding families they have options built into their quarantine policies but this differs from the CDC guidance they recommend.

For COVID positive students, there are no exceptions.

“For COVID positive individuals, the return to campus criteria is that they are 10 days from the first day they had symptoms or if they had no symptoms and were asymptomatic, it’s 10 days from the date of the test,” Taina Maya, Killeen ISD’s Chief Communications and Marking Officer, said.

Students showing symptoms have three options. They must quarantine, or be able to produce a negative test, or have an alternate diagnosis.

As for close contacts, policy versus recommendations for close contacts are two different things.

“We are limited by the limitations the state has put on us so we are not able to require someone who is a close contact to quarantine although we share with them that’s what the CDC certainly recommends,” Kyle DeBeer, Waco ISD’s Chief of Staff, said.

The CDC recommends close contacts should quarantine for 10 days and be tested.

Killeen, Temple and Waco are all following the TEA’s guidelines where families can choose whether or not they quarantine as a close contact.

“Why we were able to require close contacts to quarantine last year to keep the virus from spreading on our campus but the state would take away from schools districts this year, there’s not intuitive explanation for that,” DeBeer said.

A negative test is also not required by the districts. The school districts can only stress that they recommend testing.

