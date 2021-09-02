Fire destroys modular home, damages another in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A modular home in the 2600 block of Lewis Dr. in Killeen was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night.

According to the Killeen Fire Department the home was not occupied at the time of the fire, but squatters have been known to stay in it.

Another home near by had damage to the rear exterior.

One person was in that home but got out when his residence began to fill with smoke.

No one was injured.

