Fluidity at center of Killeen ISD’s approach to mitigate learning loss amid pandemic

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - As more and more Central Texas students miss school after testing positive for COVID-19, teachers and school administrators are increasingly having to address concerns regarding the loss of learning, in addition to implementing strategies to help students catch up.

At the Killeen Independent School District, nearly 300 students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district’s COVID dashboard.

In a school district with more than 43,000 enrolled students, the possibility of that number increasing is certainly cause for concern.

The school district is avoiding a one-size-fits all approach when it comes to assigning work outside the classroom.

“The teacher will really work with that student to design what the make-up plan looks like upon their return,” said KISD Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya.

Currently, the district is asking all teachers to post all lesson plans online through its learning management system.

That way, if a student feels healthy enough to work from home, they can. Students who are also in quarantine because they came in close contact with others who tested positive have the same option.

“We don’t want to stress them out beyond what is already occurring, whether in their home for close contact or if they’re watching for their own types of symptoms to happen,” said Maya.

The most important communication has to be between parents and a student’s teacher, she said.

So, if a child does have to miss class, both students and parents will have several options to work together to catch up.

“If we have to do anything, potentially far more drastic than what we currently have,” Maya said. “But right now I don’t believe that’s the case. "

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.