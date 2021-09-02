Advertisement

Former Baylor men’s basketball player signs with NFL team

Mark Vital Jr. signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad according to reports. This is a mock up of Vital in a Seahawks jersey.(KPLC)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to Young Money APAA Sports, former Baylor men’s basketball player, Mark Vital, has signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

On Monday, Vital made an announcement on social media that he was pursuing opportunities in the NFL and was leaving basketball behind.

Vital was a major part of the national championship Baylor team.

