Former Baylor men’s basketball player signs with NFL team

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to Young Money APAA Sports, former Baylor men’s basketball player, Mark Vital, has signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

On Monday, Vital made an announcement on social media that he was pursuing opportunities in the NFL and was leaving basketball behind.

Vital was a major part of the national championship Baylor team.

Official! Former #Baylor national champ @MarkVitalJr has signed with the Seahawks according to Young Money APAA Sports. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/pO1E7EcMMT — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) September 2, 2021

