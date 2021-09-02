Hottest stretch we’ve seen this year continues into Labor Day Weekend

The rest of this week continues to look hot and mainly dry with a summer-time ridge of high pressure is in control. This gives us triple digit heat indices for the next several afternoons. For the afternoon and evening hours of Friday there will be a few sea-breeze showers and storms along the coast but it looks like the activity should fall short of reaching us. That said, the Brazos Valley might have a slight rain chance for Friday. After that, rain chances look non-existent for the weekend.

We’ll continue this hot stretch of days through the Labor Day weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s, heat index values of course feeling like triple digits each day.

SUMMER RECAP: Summer 2021 goes down as one of the rainiest on record

Forecast models continue to hint at a weak cold front sneaking in Labor Day Monday or next Tuesday. While the tail end of the front could easily clip us, we’re not going to be seeing a huge drop in temperatures from the front. Highs on Labor Day Monday should only warm into the mid-90s with a 20% chance of rain. A few scattered showers are possible if the front does get here but there shouldn’t be a ton of rain to go around. The front should being to wash out Tuesday (or Wednesday if the front arrives a bit later than anticipated) but it won’t leave behind much. We’re still expecting highs in the mid-90s straight through next week with rain chances staying less than 10% through the start of next weekend. There’s a chance that Monday’s front stalls out overhead instead of washing out. If that were to happen, you should expect better rain chances deeper into next week and a more notable temperature drop into the 80s for some thanks to the increased rain potential.

