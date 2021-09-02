Local group wants to hear thoughts on summer projects in downtown area

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you spent time in downtown Waco this summer, you may have noticed some changes. City Center Waco set up a temporary plaza on 7th Street and a walkway on 6th Street between Austin Avenue and the Silos at Magnolia.

The project was just for the summer, but some parts could be sticking around, and now City Center Waco wants feedback.

The group is looking for anything people want to share about what worked well this summer, and what did not. Feedback is already coming in on the projects, which has been mixed.

Wendy Gragg, director of communications for City Center Waco, said there has been a lot of support for the downtown plaza, which hosted concerts and other events this summer, including a mobile vaccine clinic.

However, the feedback for the walkway along 6th street wasn’t as positive, and that’s already coming down.

City Center Waco said it’s okay that the feedback is mixed, and it will help them look at future projects.

“Some of the things that we feel that have been successful or that people have enjoyed, even if we don’t keep the exact thing, we’re like okay, how do we do that again,” Gragg said.

Gragg said the pandemic has been tough for the people and businesses downtown, and they wanted to drive more people to the area.

“The most gratifying thing is seeing really diverse groups come together in this space to just be,” Gragg said. “Whether they’re getting their tarot cards read or whether they’re watching a gospel concert or doing yoga, it’s, it’s a place that Waco has been able to converge and just enjoy life.”

Gragg said groups have expressed interest in hosting more events at the plaza, and so they are talking with the city about keeping it.

On Wednesday, the group announced the parking lots opened as part of the project will stay as well. People will continue to be able to park for free in the fenced lot on the corner of Franklin Avenue and 6th Street, and the upper level of the Waco ISD garage will be open on the weekends.

If you’d like to share feedback about the projects, you can fill out the surveys online or text 254-277-2679.

