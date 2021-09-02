Local school districts struggle with COVID cases & “hold harmless” funding

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This school year the TEA decided not to extend its hold harmless funding for schools. Meaning this year, a district’s funding is directly tied to the number of students in classrooms.

However, as some school districts continue to close their doors due to rise in Covid cases, many are wondering how this could negatively impact them.

“Whether your for or against masks, all parents want their kids in school,” said Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott.

Ott says keeping the students safely in the classroom and maintaining that funding has become a parent and district-wide goal. The TEA’s “hold harmless” move has him and other districts concerned that more students out of the classroom means less funding for things like resources, transportation costs, or even teacher salaries.

“My only concern with funding, is if you’re doing remote attendance accounting for a long period of time, there’s a high probability you’re gonna lose funding because you’re gonna miss kids in that,” he said.

School districts do have the option to host remote conference learning in the event of rising Covid cases. However, Ott believes that more mitigation may be needed.

“As a school district, we would explore some type of measure before we have to shut down,” he said.

“Whether it’s face masks for x-amount of days because really, no one wants schools to close.”

Today, the district says they have a total of 17 active Covid cases. While Ott remains confident in the remote conference learning option, he believes that continuing mitigation efforts like facemasks and social distancing can make a real difference.

“Students and staff don’t want to jeopardize their participation in extracurricular activities or anything,” he said.

“They don’t want schools to shut down.”

If the district hast to close down, they will have to find another way to make up those classroom hours. That could mean revoking teacher in-service days or extending the school year.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.