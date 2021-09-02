Advertisement

Local school districts struggle with COVID cases & “hold harmless” funding

School districts do have the option to host remote conference learning in the event of rising...
School districts do have the option to host remote conference learning in the event of rising Covid cases.(Alex Gibbs (KWTX))
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This school year the TEA decided not to extend its hold harmless funding for schools. Meaning this year, a district’s funding is directly tied to the number of students in classrooms.

However, as some school districts continue to close their doors due to rise in Covid cases, many are wondering how this could negatively impact them.

“Whether your for or against masks, all parents want their kids in school,” said Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott.

Ott says keeping the students safely in the classroom and maintaining that funding has become a parent and district-wide goal. The TEA’s “hold harmless” move has him and other districts concerned that more students out of the classroom means less funding for things like resources, transportation costs, or even teacher salaries.

“My only concern with funding, is if you’re doing remote attendance accounting for a long period of time, there’s a high probability you’re gonna lose funding because you’re gonna miss kids in that,” he said.

School districts do have the option to host remote conference learning in the event of rising Covid cases. However, Ott believes that more mitigation may be needed.

“As a school district, we would explore some type of measure before we have to shut down,” he said.

“Whether it’s face masks for x-amount of days because really, no one wants schools to close.”

Today, the district says they have a total of 17 active Covid cases. While Ott remains confident in the remote conference learning option, he believes that continuing mitigation efforts like facemasks and social distancing can make a real difference.

“Students and staff don’t want to jeopardize their participation in extracurricular activities or anything,” he said.

“They don’t want schools to shut down.”

If the district hast to close down, they will have to find another way to make up those classroom hours. That could mean revoking teacher in-service days or extending the school year.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital
Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Another area district closes schools temporarily to stem COVID-19 surge

Latest News

The increase in four-legged patients is hard on the staff.
Some area veterinarians are shorthanded amid pandemic pet population boom
Bell County is offering mobile COVID-19 testing.
Bell County launches mobile COVID-19 testing program
The surge is straining area hospitals, resources and healthcare workers. (File)
‘This is not just about COVID,’ local mayor says amid record increases, deaths, hospitalizations
The act of vandalism at Valley Hills High School's football field resulted in more than $18,000...
Juveniles charged in connection with $18K in damage to local school’s football field