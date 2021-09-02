Advertisement

Outworking his mama: Baylor QB Bohanon earned his first career start

By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After sitting behind Charlie Brewer for the last three seasons, Gerry Bohanon will start his first game as Baylor’s quarterback on Satuday in the Bears’ season opener at Texas State.

Bohanon is the perfect example of hard work paying off.

During the thick of Baylor’s QB competition, coach Dave Aranda said Gerry Bohanon was getting to the football offices so early, he started to ask is he sleeping here?

Gerry didn’t know coach Aranda was telling these stories of their moments at the coffee machine at 6 am.

“I actually didn’t know that. I thought that was a me and him thing. I’d be getting me some coffee early in the morning, that way I would be ready to watch some film,” explained Bohanon.

As it turns out that work ethic, comes from his mom.

“I try to basically outwork my mom every day. She’s doing it, so why can’t I do it? What reason do I have to complain, when I just do football and school, and she’s working to provide for me and my siblings. So I can outwork my mama at least,” said Bohanon.

Bohonon’s running skills have been on display in the past. This offseason he’s focused on his passing game, and believes it’ll show.

“I feel like for me, running was just an ability I was blessed with. I was blessed with some athleticism. But for me, I still play quarterback, like I’m a pass-first guy anyway. But if it opens up and I see a lot of green grass, I’ll be like, ‘That’s a big play I can make with my feet.’”

Bohanon is excited about the playmakers he has around him, and said it’s all about playing as unit and creating opportunities for them.

The team and his family is ready to see what he can do.

“I‘m really excited for him to get the opportunity. He’s been asking everyone for extra tickets for his family since its his first start,” said linebacker Dillon Doyle.

“Oh Dillon said that? My family’s pretty excited about it, so I’m pretty much trying to get a couple of tickets to get some more family members to the game. Get to see some good action this weekend that everybody’s been waiting for,” said Bohanon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Another area district closes schools temporarily to stem COVID-19 surge
Department of Public Safety troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Monday. (File)
Central Texas man struck by 18-wheeler dies at local hospital

Latest News

Outworking his mama: Baylor's Bohanon earns starting QB spot
Zane Zeinert
Rosebud-Lott quarterback earns the 2-A 2021 Built Ford Tough Player of the Week
Connally
La Vega-Connally high school football game canceled due to COVID-19
A view during a preseason NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville...
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida