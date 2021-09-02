Police in East Texas seek help locating missing teenager

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a Kilgore teenager.

Dakota Conert, 18, was last seen leaving her Kilgore apartment on Monday between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. in a pickup with an unknown description.

Police report that Conert’s friends and family have had no further contact with her since that time.

She was last seen wearing a grey quarter zip shirt and shorts.

The Kilgore Police Department is seeking to verify Conert’s safety and well-being.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or email Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.

To submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Kilgore Police Department, text KILGORE and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

