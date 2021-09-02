Remaining hot and humid, but the streak of sub-100° highs rolls on

Sound the trumpets, wake up the marching band, and scream it from the rooftops; Central Texas has gone a FULL year without a triple-digit high temperature. The lack of triple-digit temperatures was partially thanks to one of the rainiest summers in history, but we’ll still likely keep rolling on in the double-digits despite the lack of rain chances for the next few days. Today will be hot and humid but there may be a slight drop in the heat index this afternoon. Expect a few clouds from time-to-time with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 90s after starting out in the mid-70s. Rain chances today are capped near 10% with the best opportunity coming near and especially east of I-35. Tomorrow’s forecast is about the same with rain chances falling to less than 10%. Tomorrow’s highs in the mid-to-upper 90s should stay there through Saturday and Sunday too.

Forecast models continue to hint at a weak cold front sneaking in Labor Day Monday or next Tuesday. While the tail end of the front could easily clip us, we’re not going to be seeing a huge drop in temperatures from the front. Highs on Labor Day Monday should only warm into the mid-90s with a 20% chance of rain. A few scattered showers are possible if the front does get here but there shouldn’t be a ton of rain to go around. The front should being to wash out Tuesday (or Wednesday if the front arrives a bit later than anticipated) but it won’t leave behind much. We’re still expecting highs in the mid-90s straight through next week with rain chances staying less than 10% through the start of next weekend. There’s a chance that Monday’s front stalls out overhead instead of washing out. If that were to happen, you should expect better rain chances deeper into next week and a more notable temperature drop into the 80s for some thanks to the increased rain potential.

