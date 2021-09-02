Advertisement

Rosebud-Lott quarterback earns the 2-A 2021 Built Ford Tough Player of the Week

Zane Zeinert
Zane Zeinert(Rosebud-Lott)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rosebud-Lott senior quarterback Zane Zeinert is the 2-A 2021 Built Ford Tough Player of the Week.

He completed 20-28 passes for 406-yards and six TDs in a 60-22 victory against Leon. Zeinert, who is ranked fifth in his senior class is also a captain on the football team and Coach Hicks couldn’t be prouder.

“Zane is in great standing on and off the field and has become a great leader and sets an example for all of the kids in our program. Zane does an outstanding job of leading our offense and his instincts are second to none and that sure does make my job a lot of fun as his coach,” said head coach Brandon Hicks.

