Advertisement

Senator Ted Cruz visits Laredo to discuss border crisis

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Republican lawmakers stopped by the gateway city to hear from those on the frontlines about how the border crisis is impacting the Laredo sector.

It’s the hope of officials that this meeting will lead to change, but the solutions offered may be hard to accomplish.

As lawmakers continue visiting the southern border to listen and learn, officials still wait for action to be taken.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says for months now they’ve been asking for the resources needed to address the crisis.

“And apparently Border Patrol has not received those resources that they desperately need and were calling upon anybody who’s listening.”

Wednesday morning, Texas Senator Ted Cruz along with congressional leaders Chip Roy and Nancy Mace made a stop in the gateway city to hear from officials and law enforcement.

Mayor Saenz says they were able to share the issues impacting the Laredo sector, such as the increase in stash houses.

“We’ve had close to 300 incidences of stash homes, and of course that’s a connection with the Mexican cartels and that of course if very disturbing to me and other of the community.”

According to Cruz, the going rate to illegally cross through Laredo is $7,000.

In a press conference following the roundtable, the senator called the crisis a manmade issue that’s a direct result of three policy decision made by the Biden administration.

“Number one immediately halted construction of the border wall, number two reinstated the fail policy of catch and release, and number three ended the incredibly successful remain in Mexico agreement,” said Cruz.

When KGNS asked how the senator planned to help the sector, he said the following.

“We know the solutions. We don’t have to speculate about them because last year (we had) the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years, so it’s not complicated we should ask what was working last year that we stopped doing this year that produced the crisis.”

It’s the hope of local leaders that this visit will lead to a push for change in Washington.

During the press conference, Cruz mentioned that the migrants contributed to an increase of COVID infections in Laredo but the mayor says that is simply not true.

If you’d like to hear more from Cruz about his visit to Laredo, you can find the video on the KGNS Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
Neighborhood residents alerted officers to the second victim.
Shooting early Wednesday sends two victims to local hospital.
Axtell ISD will be closing its doors for 4 days starting Friday due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Another area district closes schools temporarily to stem COVID-19 surge
The act of vandalism at Valley Hills High School's football field resulted in more than $18,000...
Juveniles charged in connection with $18K in damage to local school’s football field

Latest News

Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales
Execution date set for Texas man who murdered neighbors a quarter century ago
Dakota Conert, 18, was last seen leaving her Kilgore apartment on Monday between the hours of...
Police in East Texas seek help locating missing teenager
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not block the nation's most restrictive law on abortions.
U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block Texas’ six-week abortion ban
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden says new abortion law in Texas ‘unleashes unconstitutional chaos’
Curtis Roy Eckman is charged with 19 counts of lewdness with a child under 14, 10 counts of...
Brazos Valley realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes