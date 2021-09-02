‘This is not just about COVID,’ local mayor says amid record increases, deaths, hospitalizations

(KWTX) – Another 17,033 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Texas, where a total of 3,039,912 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

More than 276,000 cases were active statewide Wednesday, and the virus claimed another 320 lives, increasing the statewide toll to 55,955.

Another 852 cases of the virus were reported Wednesday in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, 501 of them in McLennan County, 30 more than the previous one-day record set on Jan. 28.

“This is not just about COVID,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said Wednesday.

“This is making sure we have the resources necessary to care for both COVID patients and those suffering from complications of a heart attack, a serious car crash or other tragic events.”

The virus has claimed at least 14 more lives in Central Texas, according to DSHS data, raising the region’s death toll to at least 1,933 including 525 Bell County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 530; 42 Bosque County residents; 101 Coryell County residents; 35 Falls County residents; 56 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 122 Hill County residents; 42 Lampasas County residents; 49 Leon County residents; 87 Limestone County residents; 536 McLennan County residents, eight fewer than the local count of 544; 60 Milam County residents; 24 Mills County residents; 159 Navarro County residents; 51 Robertson County residents, and 24 San Saba County residents.

At least 8,456 cases were active Wednesday in the region.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, 256 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Wednesday, filling 23% of available beds and accounting for about 27% of all patients hospitalized. Five ICU beds were available, according to state data.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 209 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday, filling 33% of available beds and accounting for about 37% of all hospitalizations. No ICU beds were available, according to local data.

Many of the hospitalized patients tend to be younger and sicker than those who ended up in hospitals during earlier stages of the pandemic, and most are unvaccinated.

“The difference between last year and this year is now COVID is preventable,” Waco-McLennan County Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said.

“Young people, people that are healthy are a great target. They are not wearing masks; they are not getting vaccinated. This allows (the Delta variant) to thrive.”

Just weeks into the new school year, positive tests are climbing in some area districts, forcing administrators in some cases to close schools temporarily to stem the spread.

The Killeen ISD, the region’s largest school district, reported 327 active cases Wednesday; the Temple ISD had 167; the Waco ISD had 55; the Lorena ISD had 63 and the McGregor ISD had 98.

The Axtell ISD is closed through Labor Day because of a jump in positive tests.

The Connally ISD closed all campuses after an outbreak of the virus and the deaths of two teachers who contracted it, and they will remain closed at least until Sept. 7. Friday’s La Vega-Connally game was canceled because of the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Connally ISD.

In Hearne, classes will be virtual for elementary and junior high school students through the remainder of the week. Elementary school students return to class on Sept. 7. Hearne Junior High is closed through Friday for deep cleaning.

The Lometa ISD returns to class on Sept. 7.

Salado Middle School has reached a 2% case threshold within a seven-day period. Masks are required in buildings and buses from Thursday until next Wednesday.

Six people associated with Ms. Rulmyr’s classroom at Lake Air Montessori in Waco have reported testing positive for COVID-19, and as a result the classroom will be closed through Sept. 10, Waco Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said in a message to parents. The teacher’s pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students return to class on Sept. 13. While the classroom is closed, students will participate in remote conferencing.

Meanwhile vaccination rates continue to lag.

Statewide Wednesday, more than 57% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated.

Across the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, 40% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

Rates of full vaccination among residents 12 and older Wednesday included almost 38% in Bell County; more than 45% in McLennan County; more than 41% in Bosque County; 35% in Coryell County; more than 39% in Falls County; almost 35% in Freestone County; more than 45% in Hamilton County; more than 37% in Hill County; almost 40% in Lampasas County; more than 35% in Leon County; more than 35% in Limestone County; almost 42% in Milam County; 38% in Mills County; 43% in Navarro County; 41% in Robertson County, and 32% in San Saba County.

The City of Killeen will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations and tests from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday this week and on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 next week at the Killeen Special Events Center. Appointments aren’t required, but a phone number and/or email address is required. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available. Booster shots are available, but only for residents who are immunocompromised and have a doctor’s referral. Residents 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine. In August 2,757 COVID-19 tests were administered and 505 residents were vaccinated at the dual site. Residents may text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby vaccination sites or may call 1-800-232-0233.

Free vaccination clinics for which appointments are required are scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McGregor High School at 903 Bluebonnet Pkwy. in McGregor; from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the McLennan County Indigent Care Office at 824 Washington Ave.; from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Texas State Technical College Student Recreation Center at 3801 Campus Dr.; from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at China Spring Intermediate School at 4001 Flat Rock Rd., and from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Living Witness Church at 901 Colcord Ave. in Waco.

Appointments may be booked at any of the clinics, and walk-ins are welcome, too.

Clinics at schools are open to the public.

The City of Temple hosts a free COVID-19 drive-through testing site starting Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 17 in the parking lot across from the Wilson Park Softball Complex at 2136-2210 East Avenue H in Temple. No registration is required, but those seeking tests should bring an ID.

In Lampasas County, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue for as long as vaccine is available.

Killeen Emergency Services in cooperation with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department operated a dual testing and vaccine drive-thru from Aug. 19 through Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center. During the first week, 1,059 tests were administered and 234 people were vaccinated and during the second week, 1,698 tests were administered, 211 of which were positive, and 271 residents were vaccinated.

Killeen residents may text their zip codes to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccinations as well as information about free childcare and rides to a vaccination site. Residents may also call 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

The Marlin ISD is sponsored a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the gym at Marlin Middle School. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

