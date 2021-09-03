Advertisement

Governor says state extending emergency food stamp benefits for Texans

File Photo: Lone Star Card
File Photo: Lone Star Card(Source: KTRE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott Friday announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $286 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to Texans for the month of September.

The decision to extend the emergency benefits comes as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Millions of Texans have looked to Emergency SNAP benefits to keep food at home throughout the pandemic, and I am happy to work alongside HHSC to continue providing this critical resource to those who need it,” said Governor Abbott.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

All households that qualify for SNAP benefits will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

“As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, we are pleased to provide this additional support to ensure Texans will be able to keep food on their table for themselves and their families,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

Abbott’s office said the emergency September allotments are in addition to the more than $3.2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021.

The 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by September 30.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.

