Baylor Women’s Basketball team dropping iconic ‘Lady Bears’ moniker

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Women’s Basketball team will be referred to simply as the Bears after a decision was made to drop its iconic Lady Bears moniker.

A spokesperson confirmed the name change to KWTX Friday evening.

They are the latest to join a movement in women’s basketball programs across the country.

All of the team’s social media accounts have been changed to reflect this stating “Baylor Women’s Basketball” rather than the “Baylor Lady Bears.”

