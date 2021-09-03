Belton community mourns passing of teacher who died of COVID-19

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Lisa Austin, a family and consumer science teacher at Belton High School, died after contracting COVID-19, the school’s principal said in a letter sent to parents on Thursday.

“It brings me great sorrow to share that our Belton High School family has lost a new member of our team as a result of COVID-19,” said Belton High School Principal Ben Smith.

Austin was hired in early August and “quickly established herself as a part of our Tiger family,” Smith said.

“Although Mrs. Austin took leave before our students started school, her impact on students and families in the Bell County area was significant,” the principal added.

Before joining Belton ISD, Austin served as an instructional aide and substitute teacher in Killeen ISD.

Austin completed her bachelor’s degree and alternative certification program in May 2021 and was reportedly excited to begin her first year as a teacher.

Counseling resources will be made available to the BHS community in the coming days, Smith said.

“Reach out if you need support and please — continue to take care of yourself and each other. Please keep Mrs. Austin’s husband and their three daughters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

