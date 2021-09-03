Advertisement

Belton community mourns passing of teacher who died of COVID-19

Mrs. Lisa Austin had been recently hired as BHS’ Family and Consumer Science teacher.
Mrs. Lisa Austin had been recently hired as BHS’ Family and Consumer Science teacher.(Belton ISD)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Lisa Austin, a family and consumer science teacher at Belton High School, died after contracting COVID-19, the school’s principal said in a letter sent to parents on Thursday.

“It brings me great sorrow to share that our Belton High School family has lost a new member of our team as a result of COVID-19,” said Belton High School Principal Ben Smith.

Austin was hired in early August and “quickly established herself as a part of our Tiger family,” Smith said.

“Although Mrs. Austin took leave before our students started school, her impact on students and families in the Bell County area was significant,” the principal added.

Before joining Belton ISD, Austin served as an instructional aide and substitute teacher in Killeen ISD.

Austin completed her bachelor’s degree and alternative certification program in May 2021 and was reportedly excited to begin her first year as a teacher.

Counseling resources will be made available to the BHS community in the coming days, Smith said.

“Reach out if you need support and please — continue to take care of yourself and each other. Please keep Mrs. Austin’s husband and their three daughters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Chansler was in her second year as a teacher in the district.
Services scheduled for local teacher who died after contracting COVID-19
Parents lined up outside of Connally Primary School to pick up devices so students can continue...
Central Texas district’s decision to close schools temporarily leaves parents looking for options
The act of vandalism at Valley Hills High School's football field resulted in more than $18,000...
Juveniles charged in connection with $18K in damage to local school’s football field
The Texas permitless carry law goes into effect Sept. 1.
Permitless carry now in effect, but doesn’t apply to everyone
Neighborhood residents alerted officers to the second victim.
Shooting early Wednesday sends two victims to local hospital.

Latest News

Quarantine Policies in schools
School Quarantine Policies
Erin Wilson, 25, has been charged with injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury, a...
Affidavit: East Texas daycare worker injured 3 children
As relief efforts continue in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, one Central Texas man and his...
Baylor grad’s non-profit in need of volunteers for IDA relief
File Photo: Killeen ISD
Fluidity at center of Killeen ISD’s approach to mitigate learning loss amid pandemic