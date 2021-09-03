Bryan man says the power of love saved his wife as she nearly died from COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After 28 days in the hospital, a Bryan woman says she was brought back to life through the love of her husband when he was finally able to visit her.

On July 14, Brenda Pitre checked her oxygen level after being recently released from the hospital with COVID-19.

“It was at 40%. I said call 9-1-1,” said her husband Rick Pitre.

The couple rushed to the hospital. Rick says he went to park the car, and when he got back to the hospital, he couldn’t find his wife.

“I walked around and I said, Where is Brenda? The lady said, I don’t know. Thank God I looked to the left and I saw her in there,” said Rick. “So I walk in there and they didn’t like that. They told me I can’t be in there, and I said, ‘Well, I’m talking to her and I’m telling her that I love her.’ And the other nurse comes in and says, ‘You need to leave now.’ I said all right and I left.”

Rick says that was the last time he saw his wife for ten days. During those ten days, Brenda was in a coma, on a ventilator, and her heart stopped twice, said the couple.

“The only thing I remember was I couldn’t see my husband,” said Brenda. “I was in that hospital for 28 days and could not see my husband, and he has been my rock for as long as we’ve been together.”

That entire time, Rick says he begged constantly to see his wife. He says he knew she needed him, and after 45 years, it turned out he wasn’t wrong.

“I said, My anniversary is tomorrow. Look, I’m telling you right now tomorrow, Saturday, July 31, I’m going in there. But are you letting me in or not, because I’m gonna go see her. And I want and thank God I went because I was the change. She needed me. I went there and it changed her, you know what, brought her out of it. If I wouldn’t of gone, I mean, she might be dead.”

At 2:15 p.m., on July 31, Brenda woke up. The couple says it was 45 years to the hour that they were married back in 1976.

“She came out of it. They gave her back to me,” said Rick.

Looking back at her battle, Brenda says she doesn’t remember much, but does remember waking up and seeing her husband. She says his love, and him holding her hand, brought her back.

For Rick, he says the experience was gut wrenching.

“You know, we’ve been married a long time, and all of a sudden she’s gone and I don’t know if she’s coming back,” said Rick. “What it does to you, it affects your brain, because you’re thinking the worst. You know, she’s gone, that’s it, and I can’t see her. I can’t talk to her. Nothing.”

Brenda says the doctors gave her just a 50% chance of survival. But knowing her story, and being back healthy with her husband again, she says she can’t help but feel lucky.

“I do believe in miracles, and I believe that I am one of them,” said Brenda.

