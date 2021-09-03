Central Texas animal shelter asking for community help to avoid euthanizing animals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Animals’ lives are on the line as shelters struggle to find room for four-legged friends.

The Humane Society of Central Texas has had a huge influx of animals.

Without proper room for animals, they fear having to take drastic measures with the shelter narrowly avoiding that situation this week.

“We were at max capacity on Wednesday where we literally had no open kennels and the next dog that came in, they were going to put a dog down and fill it up,” Mike Gray with the Humane Society of Central Texas said.

The shelter entered “Code Red” as they have been overrun.

“I think in the passed 3-4 months, we’ve been ‘Code Red’ about three or four times,” Gray said.

“I’ve been here about 3 years and I think we have only been ‘Code Red’ one other time before that.”

The shelter was able to move 30 dogs out of the shelter and save lives, but dogs still fill kennel after kennel.

“We are about 120 dogs right now, still high,” Gray said.

They are turning to the community for help. It starts with being a responsible owner.

“The most important thing for you and your dog is to make sure they are spayed or neutered,” Gray said.

“That’s going to cut down on behavioral issues, it’s going to cut down on no puppies, it’s going to help lower the numbers at the shelter.”

Gray says ABC Clinic offers low-cost spaying and neutering.

He also adds making sure your pet in secure is important. The shelter even offers to help you with your fence.

They are also looking for people to adopt and foster.

If you have been looking for a new addition to your family and ready for the commitment, the Humane Society of Central Texas has free adoptions through Saturday.

Just make sure to bring anyone who lives in your household, people and pets.

