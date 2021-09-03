Advertisement

Central Texas high school students get a taste of running their own business

Belton High School's floral club is expanding its subscription service.
Belton High School's floral club is expanding its subscription service.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Some students at Belton High School are getting a first-hand look at what it takes to run a business, and you can help support them.

Annie Fogle has been teaching florals at Belton High School for five years now. She said she wants to give her students real world experience, so this year, the class is expanding its subscription program.

In the past, students made monthly bouquets for teachers and staff at the high school. This year, the program is expanding to the public.

Fogle said her students do all the work for the business. They decide on the arrangements, what flowers are needed and the budget.

Fogle said it’s exciting to see her students take ownership of the process, from beginning to end. Fogle said she’s excited about the possibility of more feedback for her students.

“It’s never really been a big thing, but I really want to push for it this year,” Fogle said. “I want us to be so busy that when we come in on Mondays I’m like guys we have 10 orders to fill by Wednesday.”

The subscription service is only for pick-up from the high school, but if you’re interested, you can contact Annie Fogle at annie.fogle@bisd.net or 254-215-2221 and ask to be transferred to Mrs. Fogle.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Roy Eckman is charged with 19 counts of lewdness with a child under 14, 10 counts of...
Brazos Valley realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
Mrs. Lisa Austin had been recently hired as BHS’ Family and Consumer Science teacher.
Belton community mourns passing of teacher who died of COVID-19
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
The act of vandalism at Valley Hills High School's football field resulted in more than $18,000...
Juveniles charged in connection with $18K in damage to local school’s football field
Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales
Execution date set for Texas man who murdered neighbors a quarter century ago

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Eyeing a few ‘cold’ fronts next week
fastcast pink sunrise/sunset
Hottest stretch we’ve seen this year continues into Labor Day Weekend
Johnson Brothers Ford Fastcast Image
Remaining hot and humid, but the streak of sub-100° highs rolls on
fastcast sunshine sun ray grass sunset sunrise house ground spring heat neighborhood
Heat Advisory extended through Thursday for parts of Central Texas