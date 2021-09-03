Central Texas high school students get a taste of running their own business

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Some students at Belton High School are getting a first-hand look at what it takes to run a business, and you can help support them.

Annie Fogle has been teaching florals at Belton High School for five years now. She said she wants to give her students real world experience, so this year, the class is expanding its subscription program.

In the past, students made monthly bouquets for teachers and staff at the high school. This year, the program is expanding to the public.

Fogle said her students do all the work for the business. They decide on the arrangements, what flowers are needed and the budget.

Fogle said it’s exciting to see her students take ownership of the process, from beginning to end. Fogle said she’s excited about the possibility of more feedback for her students.

“It’s never really been a big thing, but I really want to push for it this year,” Fogle said. “I want us to be so busy that when we come in on Mondays I’m like guys we have 10 orders to fill by Wednesday.”

The subscription service is only for pick-up from the high school, but if you’re interested, you can contact Annie Fogle at annie.fogle@bisd.net or 254-215-2221 and ask to be transferred to Mrs. Fogle.

