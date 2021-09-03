Advertisement

Central Texas law enforcement officer loses battle to COVID-19

Michael Keathley
Michael Keathley(City of West)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas community is mourning the death of West City Marshall Michael Keathley who battled COVID-19 for weeks and succumbed to the virus Friday morning.

Keathley worked under the City of West and the West Police Department, the City announced on a Facebook post.

During his time in West, Keathley worked as a patrol officer, school resource officer, code enforcement officer, animal control authority and with the permits department.

“He has suffered with medical issues for a few weeks now due to Covid-19. He lost his battle this morning while in the hospital,” a Facebook post on the City’s website states.

“The family of Marshall Keathley are devastated as well as West City Employees, including the officers.”

Keathley’s patrol SUV will be parked on the north lawn of the West City Hall and Police Department in his honor.

