Eyeing a few ‘cold’ fronts next week

The typical heat and humidity is hanging around this Labor Day weekend as is pretty typical each and every year, but a few fronts have caught my eye. Two fronts could swing through Central Texas next week but unfortunately neither of them will bring us a huge change in our sensible weather. Today, the sensible weather is going to be pretty much the same as yesterday. Morning temperatures in the mid-70s will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s late this afternoon. Humidity should be a bit lower today but heat indices should be climbing into the triple-digits near and east of I-35 and may peak as high as 105°. Rain chances are out of the forecast so don’t expect any cooling rain today. The forecast for both the Central Texas State Fair and all of those Friday night football games should be good to go! Temperatures this evening stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through around 9 PM before steadily dropping through the 80s.

Labor Day weekend features continued heat and a bit of humidity but the first ‘cold’ front arriving late Sunday into Monday could spark some Labor Day weekend rain. Saturday will be rain free and likely the hottest day this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Heat indices should be noticeably lower than earlier this week but it’ll still feel as hot as about 102° under sunny skies. Sunday will feature a few more clouds but temperatures should be back in the mid-to-upper 90s again with a heat index as high as 101°. The approaching cold front should not bring us much rain since the best chances will be in North Texas, but around and after sunset, the front could spark a few isolated showers. As the front eases in Monday, it’ll likely kick up a few scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are near 30% and some storms could contain gusty winds and heavy rain. Don’t go cancelling those Labor Day outdoor plans but know that the threat of rain will exist. The extra clouds and the rain chances should drop temperatures into the low-to-mid 90s for highs but the extra humidity from the rain should bring the heat index into the upper 90s.

The second cold front we’re watching isn’t guaranteed to arrive, unfortunately, but it could swing through on Wednesday. If the front arrives, it may help to kick up a stray shower or two, but the only notable thing is a wind shift. Winds may shift to come out of the north on Wednesday and then stay easterly for the remainder of the week. Temperatures should stay in the mid-90s pretty much all of next week regardless of whether or not that second front moves through. Upper 90s could be possible if Wednesday’s front doesn’t arrive but triple-digits stay away.

