‘Fundraising Four’ unite to raise funds to help children with disabilities

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A group of fifth graders at Lakewood Elementary who call themselves the “Fundraising Four” have banded together to raise funds for children with disabilities.

Kanyon Crawley, Lexi White, Siya Patel and Alyssa Naumann started raising money last spring and raised about $750 to be donated to the Early Childhood Intervention office in Belton.

The Fundraising Four went the extra mile by using the money to purchase 15 adaptive toys donated to the ECI on Thursday.

The adaptive toys allow children with disabilities to play independently while taking into account their disabilities.

While they generally love fundraising, the mission of helping children with disabilities was personal for The Fundraising Four, especially Kanyon.

Her older brother Kaleb Crawley, who died at the age of five, lived with a disability. Kanyon said ECI helped provide toys that her brother could play with.

Crawley understands how families with children afflicted with a disability often have to be focused on medical care and medical bills, meaning they are oftentimes unable to provide childhood fun for the children.

The girls said Lakewood Elementary teachers and staff immediately jumped onboard their fundraising idea and helped them bring it to life with posters and a donation bin.

The girls say they plan to have various other fundraising efforts in the future to help children with disabilities and other causes.

