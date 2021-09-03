Hot Labor Day Weekend

The typical heat and humidity is hanging around this Labor Day weekend. Morning temperatures in the mid-70s will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s each afternoon. Rain chances are out of the forecast so don’t expect any cooling downpours for at least Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be rain free and likely the hottest day this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Heat indices should be noticeably lower than earlier this week but it’ll still feel as hot as about 102° under sunny skies. Sunday will feature a few more clouds but temperatures should be back in the mid-to-upper 90s again with a heat index as high as 101°.

Late Sunday into Monday there could be a front that tries to sneak into Central Texas and spark some showers and storms. The approaching cold front should not bring us much rain since the best chances will be in North Texas, but around and after sunset, the front could spark a few isolated showers. As the front eases in Monday, it’ll likely kick up a few scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are near 30% and some storms could contain gusty winds and heavy rain. Don’t go cancelling those Labor Day outdoor plans but know that the threat of rain will exist. The extra clouds and the rain chances should drop temperatures into the low-to-mid 90s for highs but the extra humidity from the rain should bring the heat index into the upper 90s.

