Advertisement

Hot Labor Day Weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The typical heat and humidity is hanging around this Labor Day weekend. Morning temperatures in the mid-70s will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s each afternoon. Rain chances are out of the forecast so don’t expect any cooling downpours for at least Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be rain free and likely the hottest day this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Heat indices should be noticeably lower than earlier this week but it’ll still feel as hot as about 102° under sunny skies. Sunday will feature a few more clouds but temperatures should be back in the mid-to-upper 90s again with a heat index as high as 101°.

Late Sunday into Monday there could be a front that tries to sneak into Central Texas and spark some showers and storms. The approaching cold front should not bring us much rain since the best chances will be in North Texas, but around and after sunset, the front could spark a few isolated showers. As the front eases in Monday, it’ll likely kick up a few scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are near 30% and some storms could contain gusty winds and heavy rain. Don’t go cancelling those Labor Day outdoor plans but know that the threat of rain will exist. The extra clouds and the rain chances should drop temperatures into the low-to-mid 90s for highs but the extra humidity from the rain should bring the heat index into the upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mrs. Lisa Austin had been recently hired as BHS’ Family and Consumer Science teacher.
Belton community mourns passing of teacher who died of COVID-19
Curtis Roy Eckman is charged with 19 counts of lewdness with a child under 14, 10 counts of...
Brazos Valley realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
Erin Wilson, 25, has been charged with injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury, a...
Affidavit: East Texas daycare worker injured 3 children
Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales
Execution date set for Texas man who murdered neighbors a quarter century ago
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

Latest News

fastcast football Friday night lights field turf sidelines sideline 50 yard line high school...
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Eyeing a few ‘cold’ fronts next week
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
fastcast pink sunrise/sunset
Hottest stretch we’ve seen this year continues into Labor Day Weekend