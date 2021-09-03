Advertisement

Texas DPS offering $10K reward for man seen throwing Molotov cocktail at church near state Capitol

The man seen in these photos allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail near the Texas State Capitol in...
The man seen in these photos allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail near the Texas State Capitol in Austin.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who threw a Molotov cocktail against a church near the Capitol Complex on Aug. 31.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to his identification and arrest.

The man approached the church at 13th Street and Lavaca Street on Aug. 31, between 1 and 1:30 a.m. and threw a Molotov cocktail against the wall of the building.

Although DPS Troopers responded, the man had already fled on foot. An Austin Fire Department arson investigator is assisting DPS with the investigation.

The man was wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with a Pizza Planet design, black shorts, white tennis shoes, a black backpack and latex gloves. He also had a skateboard.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information in this case.

