Gun show organizers & trainers express concerns of permitless carry, gun safety

With permitless carry now legal, Gun Show Organizer Aubrey Sanders Jr. says turnout at gun...
With permitless carry now legal, Gun Show Organizer Aubrey Sanders Jr. says turnout at gun shows and shops has increased more than expected.(KGNS)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With permitless carry now legal, Gun Show Organizer Aubrey Sanders Jr. says turnout at gun shows and shops has increased more than expected.

“The numbers have been up,” he said.

“It seems like more people are coming to look for pistols to carry.”

House Bill 1927 passed earlier this year, and it allows people to carry a gun without a permit or training.

There are some exceptions to the law—it doesn’t apply to anyone who is not legally allowed to possess a weapon.

Sanders adds with that increase comes concern, not about people owning firearms, but handling them safely.

“The lack of proper training and the lack of securing firearms from children is scary,” he said.

“I’ve heard several stories where children found a gun in mommy’s purse or underneath the car seat and then somebody gets shot.”

Not just children, but adults too. Marine Corps Veteran and State Certified Instructor Stephen Bennett says he knows the dangers of gun violence all too well.

“I had a 25-year-old brother, a marine, who mishandled a firearm and killed himself,” he said.

“So, it happens. I know it happens. Let’s not let it happen to you or one of your family members.”

With that in mind, Bennett urges Central Texans that there’s plenty to learn about handling a weapon before even using it.

“Treat every gun as if it were loaded,” he said.

“Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to fire, don’t ever point it at something you’re not willing to destroy, know what’s your target and what’s beyond your target.”

While it may seem like a hassle, Sanders believes training and certification could make a difference in saving lives.

“It’s not a way to settle an argument,” he said.

“It’s not a video game, it’s real life. If you shoot somebody like that in real life... they’re dead.”

