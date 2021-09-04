Advertisement

KWTX Journalist, Mentor and Friend remembered for 45 years of dedicated service to the industry and community

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It is with deep sadness we share with you the loss of our friend, mentor and KWTX colleague Rick Bradfield.

Rick passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning. He was 66.

There is no one who’s had a greater influence on KWTX and journalism in Central Texas than Rick Bradfield.

For 45 years, Rick was the heart of KWTX’s news operation. He lead the coverage of the Branch Davidian compound raid, 9-11 terrorist attacks, the West explosion, and the Twin Peaks shooting to name a few.

Rick will be remembered was KWTX’s historian, a seeker of the truth, a champion for the voiceless.

He was known to many as a mentor, and a dear friend. He was also a teacher to hundreds of journalists who’ve worked at KWTX and were in the classes he taught at Baylor University.

Rick loved to shape and mold aspiring journalists, which he did, for countless young people , including employees and those taking part in our newsroom internship program. A program he managed for many years.

Known affectionately to us as “Bradfield,” Rick had an amazing sense of wit he shared with us and with this community as part of the Waco Sunrise Rotary Club.

Rick leaves behind a sister, son Rob, his long-time partner Cassy, and his KWTX family.

Chances are, any story you read on KWTX.com was written or edited by Rick. He served in a variety of leadership roles in our newsroom, and was the station’s current Managing Editor.

To say we at KWTX and Central Texas will miss Rick is an understatement.

