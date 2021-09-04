Advertisement

Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida

By WPTV Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPTV) - As Louisiana continues to recover from unimaginable devastation from Ida, a dog rescue group is doing what it can to help care for the animals left behind.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida rescued more than a dozen dogs last weekend before the storm even hit.

“We have seen from past storms the devastation it can do and how these animals and shelters suffer with no power and no water and no animal supplies,” Lauree Simmons with the group said. “We always like to be proactive. We went up the day before the storm and helped clear out one shelter.”

The group went out again to rescue even more dogs after the storm hit.

“We took over 100 cases of water and 5,000 pounds of the animal supplies to five different rescues and two different shelters,” Simmons said. “We just wanted to make it easier for them to care for their pets so they can continue rebuilding and cleaning up their properties.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

The second round of dogs arrived from Louisiana Friday night and will be in quarantine for two weeks.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has more than 850 dogs on their property available for adoption.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight looks up a subsidence on his land.
A section of earth in West Texas is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it
Mrs. Lisa Austin had been recently hired as BHS’ Family and Consumer Science teacher.
Belton community mourns passing of teacher who died of COVID-19
Curtis Roy Eckman is charged with 19 counts of lewdness with a child under 14, 10 counts of...
Brazos Valley realty group owner arrested on 30 counts of child sex crimes
Erin Wilson, 25, has been charged with injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury, a...
Affidavit: East Texas daycare worker injured 3 children
Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales
Execution date set for Texas man who murdered neighbors a quarter century ago

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Dogs rescued after Hurricane Ida
Top branch leaders from the Navy and Marine Corps now say sailors and marines have 90 days to...
Military members could receive disciplinary action if they don’t receive COVID vaccine
The Caldor Fire burns on both sides of Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Kyburz, Calif., on...
Huge wildfire near Lake Tahoe slows as weather improves