Staying Hot This Labor Day Weekend with a Few Spotty Showers

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll stay hot going through the evening with the heat index at least at 100 until sunset. After that we only dip to the mid 80′s late evening, with morning lows in the mid 70′s. Another round of heat will be seen Sunday with highs in the upper 90′s during the afternoon, with Heat Indices around 103-107. The higher heat indices will be near and east of I-35. However, we’ll have a few spotty showers move through Sunday evening due to a weak front moving in, but overall the chances aren’t great.

Spotty rain chances will also be seen for your Labor Day, early in the morning and then during the afternoon. This will keep things toasty in the mid 90′s for the Holiday, and after that a large high pressure system will take over as we head throughout the rest of the week. This will keep highs in the mid to upper 90′s with abundant sunshine.

