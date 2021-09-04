WestFest returns this weekend from COVID-19 hiatus

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - WestFest, a three day long celebration of Czech culture, took over the small town of West, Texas this weekend. The festivities began Friday but Saturday’s celebration started with a parade through town. Hundreds of floats were in the parade honoring hometown heroes.

Following the parade a fair took place at the West fair grounds on S. Main Street. Attendees enjoyed Polka music and dancing, traditional fare food and also Czech food such as beer bread sandwiches.

Organizers say the celebrations this year hold a stronger meaning since WestFest was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. They say that was the first cancellation of the event in its 45 year history.

This year’s celebration, however, was still tainted by COVID-19 as the community and WestFest attendees remembered the city’s marshall Michael Keathley who died of COVID-19 on Friday.

His patrol unit was parked on the lawn of city hall along the parade route Saturday as community members laid flowers around it in remembrance.

WestFest continues Sunday. The fairgrounds open at 8 a.m.

