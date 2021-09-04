Advertisement

WestFest returns this weekend from COVID-19 hiatus

.
.(WestFest Media)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - WestFest, a three day long celebration of Czech culture, took over the small town of West, Texas this weekend. The festivities began Friday but Saturday’s celebration started with a parade through town. Hundreds of floats were in the parade honoring hometown heroes.

Following the parade a fair took place at the West fair grounds on S. Main Street. Attendees enjoyed Polka music and dancing, traditional fare food and also Czech food such as beer bread sandwiches.

Organizers say the celebrations this year hold a stronger meaning since WestFest was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. They say that was the first cancellation of the event in its 45 year history.

This year’s celebration, however, was still tainted by COVID-19 as the community and WestFest attendees remembered the city’s marshall Michael Keathley who died of COVID-19 on Friday.

His patrol unit was parked on the lawn of city hall along the parade route Saturday as community members laid flowers around it in remembrance.

WestFest continues Sunday. The fairgrounds open at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight looks up a subsidence on his land.
A section of earth in West Texas is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it
File Photo: Lone Star Card
Governor says state extending emergency food stamp benefits for Texans
Multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-35 in Salado.
18-wheelers go up in flames after chain-reaction crash on I-35 in Bell County
File Photo
Baylor Women’s Basketball team dropping iconic ‘Lady Bears’ moniker
Michael Keathley
Central Texas law enforcement officer loses battle to COVID-19

Latest News

ghjkl
The 'Fundraising Four' plans to change the world through adaptive toys
With permitless carry now legal, Gun Show Organizer Aubrey Sanders Jr. says turnout at gun...
Gun show organizers & trainers express concerns of permitless carry, gun safety
one person airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Temple after early morning shooting.
One wounded in early-morning shooting in Killeen
The Holland Marching band performing at halftime of Holland vs Bosqueville
Holland beats Bosqueville