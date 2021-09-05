Advertisement

Bears open season with road win over Texas State

By Christopher Williams
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KWTX) - The wait for the college football season is over!

The Baylor Bears opened the season on the road against Texas State.

Baylor’s new look offense marched down the field on its opening drive, but turned the ball over on an Abram Smith fumble.

The defense made up for it, with a JT Woods interception touchdown to give Baylor a 7-0 lead.

Baylor found itself trailing 10-7 just before the half, when Smith punched in a three yard touchdown, giving Baylor the lead before the half.

The Bears built on that lead with another Smith touchdown in the second half, leaving San Marcos with a 29-20 win.

