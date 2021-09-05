Advertisement

A Few Showers This Evening with More Heat Coming Soon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
It’ll be hot this evening with temperatures in the upper 90′s to start. Luckily, a few spotty showers will move through thanks to a weak cold front, so at least you’ll have the chance to briefly cool off. Temperatures dip to the low 80′s later this evening, with morning lows in the mid 70′s to start your Labor Day.

Other than a stray shower or two around sunrise, we’ll be dry on Labor Day with highs hitting the mid 90′s during the afternoon. Also, the heat index will only be in the upper 90′s for most of us, so it won’t feel as hot for the holiday either. However, a strong high pressure system takes over afterwards and brings abundant sunshine for the entire week, while also pulling drier air into our area. This will make it easier for temperatures to heat up, which is why we’ll be in the upper 90′s most of the week. We could even see a few triple-digit highs too.

