Local officials warn families to be safe on the water this Labor Day weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This Labor Day weekend, many families are expecting to hit Lake Waco and the local rivers to enjoy, but officials are warning of the dangers without the proper safety equipment.

McLennan County Game Warden Michael Ferguson says thankfully, the water levels are low.

“Our lake and river levels are good this year,” he said.

“We have had a little flooding which has us continuing to look for debris, but now with Labor Day Weekend, we’ve got a nice breeze and calm waters.”

Ferguson adds in spite of the low levels and high turnout, there’s still potential for people to endanger themselves and drown.

“We definitely have to check everyone for their water safety equipment,” he said.

“That means life jackets, fire extinguishers and other things. The most common thing we see on a lot of boats and kayaks are people who don’t have or aren’t wearing life jackets on board.”

Other things to keep in mind is that alcohol is permitted on a boat, but the driver must not be drinking. Drugs are not allowed. Most importantly, swimming long distances without anyone present or without a life jacket could mean life-threatening consequences.

“Out in open water, you can ask the tri-athletes, it’s a much different story than swimming in a pool,” Ferguson said.

“In your rivers, you’re gonna have currents that you can’t see. In your lakes, the other side is gonna look much farther than it actually is. You might get tired out and experience an issue.”

McLennan County has seen a small handful of drownings this year. Even so, Ferguson urges that it’s no excuse for anyone not to take their safety seriously this holiday weekend.

“We definitely want to see everyone out and enjoying the outdoors but be safe at the same time,” he said.

“It hits home for us when we see a family member on the bank and their loved one drowned. That’s why it’s so important for us to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.