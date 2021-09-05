More Heat Coming Your Way But With a Few Spotty Showers

Another round of heat will be seen Sunday with highs in the upper 90′s during the afternoon, with Heat Indices around 103-107. The higher heat indices will be near and east of I-35. However, we’ll have a few spotty showers move through Sunday evening due to a weak front moving in, but overall the chances aren’t great.

Spotty rain chances will also be seen for your Labor Day, early in the morning and then during the afternoon. This will keep things toasty in the mid 90′s for the Holiday, and after that a large high pressure system will take over as we head throughout the rest of the week. This will keep highs in the mid to upper 90′s with abundant sunshine.

