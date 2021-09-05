Advertisement

More Heat Coming Your Way But With a Few Spotty Showers

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another round of heat will be seen Sunday with highs in the upper 90′s during the afternoon, with Heat Indices around 103-107. The higher heat indices will be near and east of I-35. However, we’ll have a few spotty showers move through Sunday evening due to a weak front moving in, but overall the chances aren’t great.

Spotty rain chances will also be seen for your Labor Day, early in the morning and then during the afternoon. This will keep things toasty in the mid 90′s for the Holiday, and after that a large high pressure system will take over as we head throughout the rest of the week. This will keep highs in the mid to upper 90′s with abundant sunshine.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight looks up a subsidence on his land.
A section of earth in West Texas is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it
File Photo: Lone Star Card
Governor says state extending emergency food stamp benefits for Texans
KWTX Managing Editor Rick Bradfield
Colleagues, friends, and students honor ‘solid rock’ of Central Texas journalism
File Photo
Baylor Women’s Basketball team dropping iconic ‘Lady Bears’ moniker
Construction continues on what the federal government says is a levee improvement project in...
The federal government calls it a levee. South Texas immigration advocates and environmentalists see a border wall.

Latest News

More Heat Coming Your Way But With A Few Spotty Showers
FastCast
Staying Hot This Labor Day Weekend with a Few Spotty Showers
Staying Hot This Holiday Weekend with Only a Couple of Spotty Showers
Fastcast Image with flag
Early September “cold” front for Labor Day