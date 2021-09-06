Bryan mother who lost son in drunk driving crash hopes to prevent others from knowing her pain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pam Todaro describes her son Dillon as an amazing, hard-working man who was very family-oriented. She says he was a beautiful person inside and out who loved people with his whole life ahead of him. In August 2014, he was preparing to start a new job with SpaceX as an independent welder in McGregor, not far from where he lived with his family in Moody.

But Dillon would never get the chance to start that job. It was around 6:45 in the morning on August 9, 2014, when Pam got an unexpected knock on her door in Bryan by state troopers that would change her life forever.

“I didn’t want to talk to them, but they entered into my house, and that’s when I heard that Dillon was dead,” Todaro said. “That’s when my whole world crumbled. It was the most horrific news that no parent wants to hear. It’s the worst nightmare.”

Pam says Dillon stopped at his uncle’s house in Crawford, not far from his own home, for a fish fry the night before he was supposed to leave for a family vacation with his wife and two kids, Brooklyn and Austin. Pam spoke to her son on the phone earlier that day. She said she could hear the excitement about the trip in his voice.

“I remember it was around 2:30 in the afternoon when I hung up the phone, and our last words to each other were ‘I love you,’” Todaro said. “I didn’t know after I hung up the phone with him what all he was going to do before he went home.”

Dillon decided to get behind the wheel of his truck after having too much to drink. His truck left the roadway and hit a brick mailbox and cement fence post.

“The impact, because he was traveling too fast and because he didn’t have his seatbelt on, plus being impaired, ultimately, when he hit his head on the cab of the truck, I was told that he died instantly,” Todaro said.

Dillon was 25 years old when he passed away. Pam says his blood-alcohol level was .16, twice the legal limit.

“It’s hard because his death was preventable,” Todaro said. “He didn’t have to die that way, and I’m just sad for the choice that he made. It’s just hard to think about it and to know that he could still be here if he had just made a different choice. I know if Dillon had a chance to do it over again, he would’ve made a better choice.”

It’s a big reason why seven years later, Pam is sharing her story in hopes of preventing other families from experiencing the pain she’s felt from the aftermath of drunk driving. She’s one of the spokespersons for TxDOT’s Faces of Drunk Driving campaign the agency is launching over the Labor Day Holiday. Its goal is to put an end to impaired driving by showing the terrible toll it can take on the lives of offenders, victims, and their families. You can watch her PSA that’s part of the campaign by clicking here.

According to TxDOT, there were 23,166 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas in 2020, resulting in 963 fatalities and 2,102 serious injuries. Of the total traffic crash fatalities in the state in the same year, 25% were DUI-alcohol related.

Pam says it’s important as a mom and a parent to educate family members about the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She says it just needs to be talked about.

“I want people to start talking to their kids and their loved ones and their family members, and say hey, if you’re going to go out and go drinking, and you’re of the age where you can legally do it, that’s fine, but have a plan,” Todaro said. “Make a good choice.”

Pam says having a plan can be as simple as calling an Uber to go to and from the places one will be drinking or getting a designated driver who doesn’t have anything to drink that night. She says making those arrangements before going out can prevent people from putting themselves and the lives of others at risk.

“If you’re the designated driver, do not drink anything at all. That’s your job for the night is to take care of everyone else,” Todaro said. “Just know what you’re going to do when you go out, just so that you can prevent this from happening to your friends and loved ones.”

Pam says when she thinks about Dillon, she often thinks about his smile.

“He had the most beautiful smile. He could just look at you and smile and not say a word, and you knew everything he was thinking and feeling,” Todaro said “He’d say nothing at all, and he could just say 100 things without saying a word but you could just see it through his smile. That’s what I miss the most. What I wouldn’t give just to have one more conversation with him.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.