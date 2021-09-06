Killeen Police investigating murder at Liberty 6 Motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are investigating the tenth murder of the year in Killeen after a man was fatally shot at the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Police officers were dispatched to the motel shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, was lying on the ground unconscious. That man was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:52 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

A second victim, a 32-year-old man, was alert and transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in stable condition.

The name of the man who died will be released once his family is notified.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about the shooting to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

You can also go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or download the P3Tips App for to provide an an anonymous with your phone.

