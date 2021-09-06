Advertisement

Man saved wife before drowning in floodwaters from Ida

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man is being remembered as a hero after he pushed his wife to safety when floodwaters brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida rushed into their car. He didn’t make it out with her.

As their vehicle filled with floodwater in the far northern suburbs of Philadelphia late Wednesday, Donald Bauer helped his wife Katherine climb through a busted back windshield.

“My father started pushing my mom out, and telling her to go and go and go,” said the couple’s son, Darby Bauer. “All she remembers from being pushed out of the car was him touching her one last time, shouting at her to go.”

As their vehicle filled with floodwater, 65-year-old Donald Bauer helped his wife Katherine...
As their vehicle filled with floodwater, 65-year-old Donald Bauer helped his wife Katherine climb through a busted back windshield. She clung to a tree and watched the rising waters carry their SUV out of sight. Donald Bauer’s body was found the next morning, still in the vehicle.(Source: Bauer Family, KYW via CNN)

Katherine Bauer clung to a tree and watched the rising waters carry their Mazda SUV out of sight. She was rescued about an hour later.

Donald Bauer’s body was found the next morning. He was still in the vehicle.

The couple had attended their daughter’s college volleyball game and were trying to return to their Perkiomenville home in the worsening storm when their Mazda died and began to float.

Darby Bauer said his father, a 65-year-old retired school bus driver, “100%” saved his mother’s life.

“Without his help, I don’t think she would’ve gotten out of the car,” he said.

Donald Bauer “had one of the biggest hearts we knew,” his son said. “He was selfless down to his last act.”

Officials say at least four other people died in Pennsylvania as the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the deadliest storm the nation has seen since 2017, pummeled the Northeast with record-breaking rain that flooded roads and houses.

Earlier, Ida laid waste to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi after blowing ashore as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight looks up a subsidence on his land.
A section of earth in West Texas is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it
File Photo: Lone Star Card
Governor says state extending emergency food stamp benefits for Texans
KWTX Managing Editor Rick Bradfield
Colleagues, friends, and students honor ‘solid rock’ of Central Texas journalism
File Photo
Baylor Women’s Basketball team dropping iconic ‘Lady Bears’ moniker
Construction continues on what the federal government says is a levee improvement project in...
The federal government calls it a levee. South Texas immigration advocates and environmentalists see a border wall.

Latest News

At least four other people died in Pennsylvania as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the...
'Selfless' husband helps wife escape flooded car before he drowns
A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E. Veterans...
Killeen Police investigating murder at Liberty 6 Motel
The Caldor Fire burns on both sides of Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Kyburz, Calif., on...
South Lake Tahoe residents can return as fire threat eases
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby