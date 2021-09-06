Advertisement

McGregor ISD implements mask mandate for seven day period beginning Tuesday

File Photo
File Photo(KEYC News Now)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor Independent School District in Central Texas announced on Facebook Monday it will implement a face mask mandate for all students and staff in the district.

The masking requirement will last for seven calendar days beginning Tuesday, September 7.

“Thank you in advance for your cooperation. I join you in hoping that this temporary step will be short lived,” said McGregor Superintendent James Lenamon in a Facebook post.

The school district revealed that as of Monday afternoon, the rolling seven-day positivity rate for new COVID cases on each campus are as follows:

McGregor Primary - 4.17%

McGregor Elementary - 3.17%

Isbill Junior High - 2.79%

McGregor High School - 3.53%

“As outlined in our three-stage plan, these percentages mean that there will be a masking requirement for all students and staff in the district,” said Lenamon.

“It is our hope that the number of positive cases continues to decline and that we can return to Stage 1 as soon as possible.”

The school district added a COVID 19 FAQs page that “will be updated as needed.”

The district said its COVID Dashboard features a color-coded status for each campus as well as a reporting of the seven-day rolling positivity rate.

This feature will be updated daily and will be used to make any future decisions related to masking or closures, the school district said.

The school district also reminded parents CDC guidance states individuals over 2 years old should wear a mask while on public transportation, including school buses.

“Beginning Tuesday, September 7th, all bus riders will need to wear a face covering,” the district said.

