New store offers resources for home school families in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Home School Coalition reports the number of kids homeschooling in Texas tripled between spring 2020 and fall 2020, and now there is a new resource for homeschooling families in Central Texas.

It’s called Homeschool House and it’s located in Belton. Owner Allison Wilson has been homeschooling her son for eight years, and she said the idea for the store grew out of her needs when she first started teaching.

Wilson said when she first started teaching, she wanted a place where she could go and look at homeschool curriculum in person and get more support as a teacher.

That’s how Homeschool House was born. The store is stocked with consigned homeschool materials, and offers classes.

Wilson said its one of the first places in the area where people can look at homeschool curriculum in person, and she said that’s important. Without a nearby store, many families had to get homeschool materials online, and Wilson said they can often be expensive, and may not event work.

For a long time, Wilson said the best options were to go to Houston or follow what other families in the area used.

“You have to really go with your network of other homeschooling parents to decide like what math you’re going to use,” Wilson said. “And what may work best for those children might not work best for your own children.”

Along with the materials, Wilson is also offering a dozen classes at Homeschool House. The classes include photography, Spanish, knitting and crochet and theater. Wilson hopes the classes add to the homeschool experience.

“When you’re homeschooling, of course it’s usually one parent who is focused on teaching all of the subjects,” Wilson said. “But when that parent can rely on a couple of outside sources like these independent classes, then that gives them the chance to add more depth to their education”

Wilson said her teachers also offer tutoring, and that’s even available to families with students in public school who may need some extra help. If you’re interested in signing up for a class, you can head over to Wilson’s website.

