Triple-digit temps returned Sunday but go right back away today

The over year-long streak of sub-triple-digit temperatures has unfortunately come to a close thanks the combination of a cold front, westerly winds, and slightly drier air that moved in. The history books will need to be rewritten though! It was the 4th latest (or second latest if you don’t count the lack of triple-digit temperatures in both 1919 and 1920) first 100°+ day and the 5th longest streak of sub-100° days at 368. We are fortunately going to be shying away from the triple-digits for the next few days, but upper 90s and some triple-digit temperatures may be right back into Central Texas in a few days. Today’s drop in temperatures will be welcomed, but some do still have the chance for some rain. Morning clouds are joined morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. We’ll get rid of most of the morning clouds but some will still linger in the afternoon for the southern and western half of our area. Regardless of whether or not you see a lot of sunshine or lingering clouds, highs today will only reach the mid-90s. We’re also expecting a drop in humidity too with afternoon heat index values staying fairly close to actual temperatures. The best potential for precipitation should be along and south of Highway 190/I-14 with the highest precipitation potential closer to Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. Today’s shower chances are only near about 20% after lunch time.

Some good news for us! We’re expecting dew points to drop into the low-to-mid 60s this afternoon and even drier air is on the way this week. We’re expecting afternoon dew points to fall into the 50s and 60s straight on through Friday! The drop in humidity should allow for morning temperatures to drop slightly below average Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll get the day started and the kids out the door Tuesday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s, close to 10° cooler than this morning! Partly cloudy skies remain in the forecast Tuesday but highs should still reach the mid-90s. Heat index values will be non-existent and close to the actual temperature. Rain is out of the forecast Tuesday and will be out of the forecast straight through the weekend. High pressure will be returning giving us generally clear skies and also boosting temperatures. Humidity is still expected to stay low so upper 90° highs Wednesday through at least next Sunday shouldn’t be as soupy as we’ve felt this summer. Triple-digit temperatures could also be possible Friday or Saturday if high pressure gets close enough to our area. The National Hurricane Center continues to give a tropical wave over the western Gulf of Mexico a 30% chance of development but this system will pull toward the Central and Eastern Gulf Coast and not impact our weather. Forecast models are showing signs that another wave could move into the western Gulf of Mexico early next week. It’s far too early to tell whether or not this will develop into anything and where it may go, but the potential is there for this tropical moisture to move into Texas. If that were to happen, we’ll have higher rain chances and a drop in temperatures next week which we’ve reflected, for now, in our extended forecast.

