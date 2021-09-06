Two months late, Central Texas finally records the first 100° temperature of the year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thanks to one of the rainiest summers on record, the average first date of triple-digit temperatures, July 4th, came and went. The average date of the last 100° of the year, August 28th, came and went too. It wasn’t until September 5th, 2021 that the Waco Regional Airport finally recorded the first triple-digit high of the year, ending an over year long streak without triple-digit temperatures.

September 5th, 2021 will go down as the fourth latest first triple-digit high of the year (or second latest if you don’t include 1919 or 1920 when triple-digit highs weren’t recorded at all). It’ll also ease into the record books as the end of a 368-day streak without 100° temperatures, the fifth-longest such streak in history.

After going all summer without a triple-digit high temperature, we've finally recorded our first one on September 5th 2021. The streak of 368 days without a triple-digit high ends as 5th longest all time and it's the 4th latest first triple-digit high of all time. (KWTX, NWS)

A cold front arrived at just the perfect time to send temperatures over the top

Summertime cold fronts are rare occasions to be celebrated in Texas and a handful of them over the past three months helped to keep the temperatures “cool” and rain occasional, but Sunday’s cold front was the cause of the triple-digit temperatures.

During the cold weather season, the sharp temperature difference across a cold front allows it to move quickly across the terrain, usually bringing scattered storms and a quick wind shift as it blows through an area.

Whenever a cold front moves slowly, a typical occurrence with summer, early-fall, or late-spring fronts, the trademark wind shift occurs more gradually and sometimes well in advance of the actual front’s arrival. That is exactly what happened Sunday.

South winds early Sunday morning shifted to come more out of the west by mid-morning as the cold front neared the area. Westerly winds in Central Texas bring in a drier air mass from the deserts of West Texas causing something called compressional warming.

As air sinks and pressure increases in the atmosphere, usually from a drop in elevation or from high pressure, the temperature must also increase. Elevation across the Lone Star State typically decreases from west to east so westerly winds cause air to drop in elevation, albeit gradually. As the elevation drops, a parcel of air will warm up. High pressure also causes air to sink and is the most common cause for spiking temperatures in Texas in the summer months. Surface pressure did increase Sunday morning as west winds arrived, further aiding in the rising temperatures.

Triple-digit temperatures were only around for a little less than three hours before the cold front arrived and kicked up some scattered rain. Had the cold front arrived a few hours earlier or even a few hours later, daytime heating wouldn’t have been at it’s peak and we could have barely escaped the triple-digit temperatures.

Another factor that could have aided in Sunday’s triple-digit temperatures was the arrival of drier air. The dry westerly winds allowed the dew point, a measure of how humid the atmosphere is, to drop a few degrees. The drop wasn’t substantial, but dry air heats and cools more quickly than a humid air mass. Dew points are expected to drop into the 50s later this week and we’ll feel the effects of dry air as high temperatures climb once again close to 100° but afternoon heat indices stay very close to the actual temperature.

