Advertisement

We Stay Toasty This Week But Dew Points Will Be Lower!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be warm, but much more comfortable as dew points will be lower going through the night. Temperatures stay in the low 90′s until sunset, after which we dip to the upper 70′s. However, morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60′s with a nice sunrise, so you’ll definitely enjoy the morning commute on Tuesday. We warm up into the mid 90′s again Tuesday afternoon, but the Heat Index won’t be that different from the thermometers.

A strong high pressure system settles in for the middle of the week, keeping dew points low but also allowing temperatures to warm up more easily. We’ll be in the upper 90′s heading towards next weekend, with some triple-digit heat possible on Friday. Baylor’s first home game is looking toasty too, with highs in the mid to upper 90′s to start the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schuyler Wight looks up a subsidence on his land.
A section of earth in West Texas is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it
A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E. Veterans...
Killeen Police investigating murder at Liberty 6 Motel
FILE: Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris...
Waco attorney reflects on surviving 9-11 attacks, hopes younger generations never forget
Grocery, convenience stores facing beer shortage
Texans can now legally buy alcohol before noon on Sundays
one person airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Temple after early morning shooting.
One wounded in early-morning shooting in Killeen

Latest News

We Stay Warm This Week But Dew Points Will Be Lower!
Central Texas broke an over year-long streak of double-digit high temperatures Sunday and was...
Two months late, Central Texas finally records the first 100° temperature of the year
KWTX Fastcast Images
Triple-digit temps returned Sunday but go right back away today
FastCast
A Few Showers This Evening with More Heat Coming Soon