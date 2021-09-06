We Stay Toasty This Week But Dew Points Will Be Lower!

It’ll be warm, but much more comfortable as dew points will be lower going through the night. Temperatures stay in the low 90′s until sunset, after which we dip to the upper 70′s. However, morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60′s with a nice sunrise, so you’ll definitely enjoy the morning commute on Tuesday. We warm up into the mid 90′s again Tuesday afternoon, but the Heat Index won’t be that different from the thermometers.

A strong high pressure system settles in for the middle of the week, keeping dew points low but also allowing temperatures to warm up more easily. We’ll be in the upper 90′s heading towards next weekend, with some triple-digit heat possible on Friday. Baylor’s first home game is looking toasty too, with highs in the mid to upper 90′s to start the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.